Dubai Real Estate Shows Resilience Amid Israel-Iran War

Several industries in the UAE are facing the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, especially the hospitality, tourism, and trading sectors. However, the real estate sector is showing resilience, with experts saying the current situation is creating new investment opportunities.

Priyank Shah, CEO of Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, a Dubai-based real estate firm, told NDTV that property transactions are still happening daily. "People see this as an opportunity. They know this situation is temporary," he said.

He explained that developers are offering discounts, DLD (Dubai Land Department) waivers and flexible payment plans due to the current situation, along with Ramadan and Eid.

"Investors are getting better deals. Some projects require only 20-30 per cent payment during construction, and the rest later," he said.

He added that even small investors are benefiting, with options like low monthly payment plans spread over several years.

At the same time, he acknowledged that sectors like hospitality and exports, including gold and diamond trade, are facing a slowdown.

On safety alerts, he said this is the first time residents are seeing such missile warnings, but added that they help people stay safe and informed.

He remains optimistic about the future.

"Markets go down during uncertainty and recover once stability returns. In fact, this can be a good time to invest in strong stocks. Do not panic and sell your property at a lower price. Real estate is a long-term investment. Have patience. If you have liquidity, this is actually a good time to invest," he said.

"Right now, developers are giving deals you may not see for the next few years. This is the time many investors were waiting for. This will not last long. UAE has handled crises before and will recover strongly," he added.

He also advised investors not to panic.

"Real estate is long-term. Don't sell in fear. If you have liquidity, this is a good time to invest," he said.