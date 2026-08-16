IPS Officer's Mother Found Murdered In UP Home, Jewellery Looted

The 95-year-old mother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found murdered in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar.

IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra is a 2016-batch officer.

The incident took place in the Rudha Dhamrua village. The victim, Indravati, used to live alone.

Police said on Sunday that the victim's gold jewellery was found missing.

Indravati's body was discovered on a cot inside her house by her domestic help at 9 am.

The IPS officer is currently posted in Lucknow. He reached the village around 3 pm and lodged a murder and robbery complaint against unidentified persons.

A gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing, reported PTI.

The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night and killed her before looting the gold ornaments.

The actual cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report," Malipur SHO Shashank Shukla was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the government over the murder.

"Sad news has come in about the murder of the mother of an IPS officer in Ambedkar Nagar. Even the police are not safe in Uttar Pradesh; unfortunate," he wrote on X.