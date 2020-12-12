NGO Sends Foot Massagers For Protesting Farmers At Delhi's Singhu Border

Approximately 500 farmers used the massaging services on the first day

International non-governmental organisation (NGO) Khalsa Aid on Friday set up a foot massage centre in makeshift spaces for the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws at the Singhu border in the National Capital Region.

"We are at Singhu border and we have taken the initiative and set up a foot massage facility for old farmers as they are protesting for a very long time and they must be tired," Amarpreet, managing director of Khalsa Aid India, told news agency ANI.

The NGO has installed 25 machines and they plan to add more.

Talking about other initiatives of the NGO, Amarpreet said, "We have set up 400-bed waterproof tent house and washrooms. Geysers have also been set up. "

A volunteer Tajinder Pal Singh said, "We have been providing langar from day 1 and have fulfilled the requirements of the farmers as we also focussed on essential items. We provided blankets and mattresses and for that 10 trucks have been used."

Talking about the response to the foot massage service, he said, "It has been great and many people were in tears because they couldn't believe this kind of service could be availed here. Many people are tired from travelling and the massage provides relief."

Approximately 500 farmers used this service on the first day.

A farmer from Punjab, Channa Ram, who used the service, said, "We have travelled a long way and we are happy with the services which have been provided here."

A fellow farmer from Punja, Sucha Singh said, "This is a great service for us and this relief will help us get rejuvenated for the fight ahead."

According to their Facebook page, Khalsa Aid India has also opened stalls at the Singhu Border.

They said that they are providing aid to the farmers. The stall was also visited by the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman and his delegation. A thousand blankets and 500 mattresses were handed over to Khalsa Aid India as well.

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 16th day on Friday with the farmers' unions now threatening to block rail tracks.

According to their earlier plan of blocking Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday. Police have stepped up vigil on the border areas to ensure the protesters don't block highways.

On Thursday, the Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)