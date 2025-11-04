On Camera, Andhra Teacher Gets Foot Massage From Students, Suspended

A video of a teacher getting a foot massage from students during school hours in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district is viral. The teacher was issued a suspension notice soon after the video caught the attention of the authorities and sparked row.

The purported video shows a female teacher reclining on a chair with her legs stretched out. Two girls in school uniform are seen sitting on the floor, close to her legs.

While the teacher, seated comfortably, speaks on mobile phone, schools students give her a leg and foot massage.

The incident has been reported from the Bandapalli Tribal Girls Ashram School in Srikakulam District.

The context of the video suggests the incident occurred during school hours, raising serious concerns about the misuse of authority and the treatment of tribal students under the teacher's care.

The matter was quickly brought to the attention of the authorities, including Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Seethampeta Project Officer Pawar Swapnil Jagannath.

Jagannath confirmed that swift administrative action is being taken against the educator involved.

"A show-cause notice has already been issued to the concerned teacher," Jagannath stated in response to the reports. "An official inquiry has also been ordered into the entire incident to determine the facts and ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

The video captures not just the blatant negligence of teaching duties but exploitation of minor tribal girls, demanding personal service.