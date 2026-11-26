There must be respect for institutional process, Chief Justice Surya Kant underscored, adding that any attack on institutions must not be "motivated by political agendas or personal gains".

The Chief Justice had an advice for the judiciary too: disagreements must be based on "principled reasoning".

"For judiciary obligation is to be open to persuasion, engage with arguments and ensure that its decisions are based on principled reasoning. Judicious authority is an essential feature of our constitution system, but public confidence in that authority must be continuously earned," the Chief Justice, speaking during the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, said.

The Chief Justice advised that "disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy".

"A strong bar must be able to question challenges and disagree. A confident institution must have capacity to engage with citizens when there is criticism, without taking every disagreement as challenge to its authority. What matters is such engagement is guided by integrity, and respect for institutional process," the Chief Justice said.

The Chief Justice also advised the detractors.

"It must not be motivated by political agendas or personal gains to attack the institution only because it does not suit you in a particular situation," he said.

The Constitution, the Chief Justice said, must ultimately be judged by what it means to the people.

"For an ordinary citizen, the Constitution is not encountered as a collection of articles. It is experienced when an administrative decision is fair, when personal liberty is protected, when a person receives an opportunity to be heard and when public authority is prevented from becoming arbitrary. It is experienced most meaningfully when every person with very little resources can approach an institution with the confidence that their grievance will receive a fair hearing," the Chief Justice said.

The Chief Justice further said that the Constitution is not tested only during extraordinary political or institutional crisis, but is tested every day in the ordinary exercise of power.

"The manner in which an authority treats a vulnerable citizen, the willingness of an institution to acknowledge its limitations, and the readiness to correct an error are all expressions of constitutional commitment. The translation of these constitutional guarantees into everyday realities depends on how institutions exercise the powers entrusted to them," he said.