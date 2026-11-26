Constitution Day 2026: Every year on November 26, India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, to mark the day the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. While the Constitution finally took effect a couple of months later on January 6, 1950, when India became a republic, its adoption remains a pivotal moment in Indian history.

Constitution Day provides an occasion to reflect upon the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution of India and to renew our collective commitment to its ideals.

Constitution Day: History

After India became an independent country, the Constituent Assembly, established in 1946, entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr Ambedkar. The assembly took two years, 11 months, and 17 days to draft the longest Constitution in the world, which has managed to hold a diverse country like India together, over seven decades later.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, and equality for all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

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Constitution Day: Significance

Constitution Day is marked to honour the vision and efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which, through maximum deliberations, laid the foundation for a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. Notably, the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, as the Constitution makers wanted to commemorate the declaration of Poorna Swaraj (Complete Independence) in 1930.

This day seeks to strengthen constitutional awareness, promote responsible citizenship and encourage active participation in upholding the democratic values of the nation.

Constitution Day: Celebrations

Citizens, particularly young people and students, are encouraged to participate enthusiastically in the Constitution Day activities and join in reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution of India.