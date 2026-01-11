Medical Horror In Indore: Infant's Thumb Accidentally Severed By Nurse

A case of major medical irresponsibility has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a one-and-a-half-month-old infant admitted to a hospital suffered a serious injury after a nurse accidentally severed the baby's thumb while removing an intravenous catheter. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the New Chest Ward of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. The infant, the child of Betma resident Anjubai, was admitted to the hospital on December 24 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to Anjubai, swelling was noticed on her baby's hand, following which a nursing officer was called. While cutting the tape of the intravenous catheter with scissors, the nurse accidentally cut through the infant's thumb.

The injury caused panic among family members and hospital staff. The infant was immediately referred to a super-speciality hospital in Indore, where a team of plastic surgeons performed an emergency surgery to reattach the severed thumb. Hospital authorities said the surgery was successful, and the baby's condition is currently stable. The infant remains under observation.

Following Wednesday's incident, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Dead Dr Arvind Ghanghoria suspended the nursing officer involved, identified as Aarti Shrotriya, and withheld one month's salary of three nursing in-charges. A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Ashok Yadav, Superintendent of the hospital.

The committee includes Dr Nirbhay Mehta, in charge of the New Chest Ward; Dr Rohit Baderia, Deputy Superintendent; and Dayawati Dayal, Nursing Superintendent. Statements have been recorded, and the committee is expected to submit its report shortly.