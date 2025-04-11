Madhya Pradesh Hospital Lab, Where 'Fake' Doctor Operated On Patients, Sealed

The health officials of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, have sealed the cath lab of the Mission Hospital where patients were operated on by the 'fake' doctor who allegedly performed heart surgeries on patients and killed atleast seven.

"On the directions of the district administration, only the cath lab has been sealed, as all the operations and cases have happened here. There is evidence in this area, so we have sealed the lab. The angiography and angioplasty of several patients who died were performed in this cath lab only," District Health Officer Vikrant Singh Chauhan told reporters on Wednesday at the hospital.

The lab has been sealed after Madhya Pradesh police arrested Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who allegedly posed as a British Doctor, N John Camm and performed multiple heart surgeries in Damoh's mission hospital, allegedly killing atleast 7 people. Yadav has been accused of forging documents, too.

One of the victims' relatives, Jitendra Singh Rajput, recounted that he took his father to the hospital after he experienced chest pain, and doctors recommended surgery.

"My name is Jitendra Singh Rajput. I took my father to the hospital as he was experiencing chest pain. The doctors said it was a heart attack and that he needed to be operated on. I told them I did not have money, and they said the Ayushman card could be used," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Prahlad Patel have ensured strict action from the government for this case.

"In the incident that came to light in Damoh, our government is taking strict action. Our government does not make any delay in taking action against such cases. Our government has built its own credibility. I have instructed that if there is any other such case, the health department should take strict action against them," the Chief Minister told reporters.

State Minister Prahlad Patel said on April 9 that the missionary hospital had been embroiled in controversies earlier as well.

He told ANI, "That institution (missionary hospital) has been controversial since past... This is a serious case, and that place has had ongoing controversies, and this is why strict investigation should ensue... There should be no politics in the matter, and the focus should be on relieving the victims and punishing the culprits."

