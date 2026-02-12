A heated roadside argument escalated into a deadly attack carried at a Metro site in Indore when a Poclain excavator became a weapon in the fight.

In the video circulating widely on social media, the excavator was seen being maneuvered aggressively by its operator as another individual tried to climb onto the machine. The operator then began swinging the heavy hydraulic bucket violently in rapid succession, targeting the man standing below, in a deliberate attempt to cause harm.

The victim has been identified as Ashutosh, reportedly associated with the Metro project. Eyewitness accounts suggest that a minor altercation triggered the confrontation, after which the machine operator allegedly lost his temper and used the excavator to attack.

Video: Excavator Machine Operator Tries To Strike Indore Man Amid Argument



Read more: https://t.co/WqTaamad9A pic.twitter.com/HazUNQO0OS — NDTV (@ndtv) February 12, 2026

Although no FIR had initially been registered at Aerodrome Police Station, the Social Media Monitoring Cell has started identifying both the operator and the exact location of the incident.

Confirming the probe, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said "A video is going viral in which one person is sitting inside a Poclain machine, while another is outside. In the altercation, the man tried to climb onto the machine. We are verifying the video. We will identify the locations where Poclain machines are being used in the area and take strict action."

Police teams are now visiting Metro construction sites across the region to track down the accused operator and establish the sequence of events.