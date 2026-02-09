Bank Officials Reach Indore Home To Take Possession, Owner Shoots Himself

A 51-year-old man allegedly died by suicide during bank foreclosure proceedings in Indore on Monday evening.

The man has been identified as Hemant Brahmvanshi, an employee of the Indore Public Cooperative Bank

According to preliminary information, a team from a government bank, acting on a court order, had arrived in Vijay Nagar to take possession of Hemant's mortgaged house.

As officials carried out paperwork on the first floor, Hemant allegedly retreated to a room around 5:30 pm and fatally shot himself with a licensed firearm. He was declared dead on the spot.

The incident immediately caused a stir in the area, with residents gathering outside the house as sirens wailed.

Police sources said the weapon used was licensed in the name of Hemant's father, S.D. Brahmvanshi.

Investigators revealed that Hemant had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from the Bank of Maharashtra by mortgaging his house.

He had reportedly failed to pay installments for nearly a year and a half, following which the bank issued multiple notices and initiated foreclosure proceedings.

Confirming the details, Chandrashekhar Patel, Station House Officer of Vijay Nagar Police Station, said the matter is being investigated from all angles. "The deceased was under severe mental stress due to debt," adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are examining bank records, court documents, and medical history to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the suicide.

Hemant is survived by his two sons, a daughter, and his mother.