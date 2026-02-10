Indore Woman Exposes Husband's Drugs Racket, Records Video, Sends To Cops

Indore witnessed a dramatic twist in its fight against drugs when a woman herself exposed her husband's alleged narcotics racket by directly reaching out to the city's top cop. In a sensational development, a resident of Malharganj filed a complaint with Santosh Singh, accusing her husband of selling marijuana and smack to college and hostel students.

The woman not only made the complaint but also recorded a video showing packets of drugs, weighing scales, and paraphernalia inside her home and sent it to the Police Commissioner.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, Buddha Kiran, ran a large-scale paan shop in Mahalaxmi Nagar, which he allegedly used as a front to supply drugs, especially to students from Buddha Kiran College and nearby hostels. Acting on the video and the complaint, the Police Commissioner ordered immediate action.

Police raided the paan shop and arrested the accused. The team then took him to his house, where marijuana and smack were recovered. The operation was carried out by Lasudia Police Station.

The woman, an accountant by profession, told police that her husband had been weighing and packing drugs at home and that the illegal activity was directly affecting their two daughters' education and mental well-being. She also alleged that whenever she objected, her husband and in-laws threatened her.

According to her statement, the situation turned violent on February 4, when her husband allegedly assaulted her, causing a serious head injury. Although she reported the assault to the police at the time, she claims the drugs were not seized then.

In the video sent to the Commissioner, the woman is seen displaying packets of smack, marijuana, and a weighing machine, clearly indicating drug dealing. Police officials say this visual evidence prompted swift action from the top.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he procured drugs from a man named Dharmendra near Sanawad and another supplier from the Chhoti Gwaltoli area.

The complaint was routed to the Police Commissioner through the woman's lawyer, Dr Rupali Rathore, who confirmed that the victim had informed her about drugs being stored at home. "The Commissioner's office acted immediately and ensured action," she said.