India's maize exports to Vietnam have surged this year as a bumper domestic harvest and weak prices pushed traders to seek overseas markets, but the sharp rise in volumes has not translated into a proportional increase in export earnings.

Vietnamese government data show India exported 341 times more maize to Vietnam till October 2026 than during the same period a year earlier. However, the value of those shipments rose only 59-fold, highlighting the steep discounts at which Indian corn is being sold in international markets.

According to the Vietnamese government, Indian maize that fetched about $1,447 a tonne during the corresponding period last year was sold this year at around $250 a tonne, a drop of roughly 83 per cent. In a July 2026 update, Vietnam noted that import volumes from India had surged more than 310 times, while import value rose only about 45 times because of a sharp fall in prices.

The export push comes against the backdrop of record domestic supplies. In its August 2026 Grain and Feed Update, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said record supplies and weak prices were driving Indian maize exports to neighbouring and South Asian markets.

USDA estimated that average spot prices in major producing and consuming states in May 2026 were about 14 per cent lower than a year earlier and nearly 19 per cent below the government's minimum support price (MSP). The report also projected maize stocks at 7.5 million tonnes, up from 2.9 million tonnes a year earlier, with total supplies of about 58 million tonnes exceeding demand of roughly 48 million tonnes.

The supply surge follows several years of rapid growth in maize use for ethanol production. As India expanded its ethanol blending programme, maize emerged as a key feedstock. According to a Lok Sabha reply, maize use in ethanol production rose from 8.3 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in the ethanol year 2022-23 to 75.4 LMT in 2023-24 and further to 131.1 LMT in 2024-25.

That trend, however, reversed in 2025-26. Maize use in ethanol production nearly halved to 67.9 LMT as surplus rice supplied by the Food Corporation of India gained a larger role. Rice usage rose from virtually zero in 2023-24 to 31.8 LMT in 2024-25 and further to 44.2 LMT in 2025-26, indicating a shift in feedstock preference.

The combination of record production, swelling stocks and weaker prices has helped India emerge as a highly competitive supplier in export markets, even as falling prices have limited the gains from the export boom.