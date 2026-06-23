Couple Returns After 15 Years In US To Build Startups In Bengaluru

After spending over 15 years in the United States, Bengaluru-based couple Karthik and Aastha have returned to India, citing long green card wait times, H-1B visa uncertainty and growing opportunities in India's startup ecosystem.

The couple, who built successful careers in Silicon Valley and worked with companies including Google, Adobe, McKinsey, Dell and IBM, told NDTV that the decision was driven as much by India's rise as by the challenges of building a long-term future in the US.

"We were spending years waiting for certainty in a country that still saw us as temporary residents," said Karthik, whose green card application has been pending since 2015. "There is always anxiety about what happens if you lose your job when your visa status is tied to employment."

Aastha said the idea of returning took shape during a visit to India for a family wedding. "India has changed dramatically, especially in the last three years. We started exploring the startup ecosystem here and realised the opportunities were too good to ignore," she said.

While both acknowledged that the US continues to offer valuable global exposure for young professionals, they said the appeal of a green card had diminished over time. "We had already gained the experience and careers we wanted. The allure of a green card was no longer important," Aastha said.

The couple have now quit their corporate careers and launched startups in Bengaluru. Karthik runs a marketplace for short-term rental spaces, while Aastha is building a home and living brand.

"In Bengaluru, we've found a vibrant startup community and a support system that makes building something from scratch exciting." Karthik added

They say access to family, community and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem made Bengaluru an easy choice. "Today, India offers opportunities that simply did not exist 15 years ago. You can build global businesses while being based here," Aastha said.

Their story reflects a growing trend among skilled Indian professionals reassessing the American dream.