Bengaluru Entrepreneur With US Citizenship On Choosing India Over US: "I Don't Need Much To Be Happy"

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and US citizen has explained why he chose to build his business in India despite having the option to pursue opportunities in the US. Vikram Pai, CEO and co-founder of ReferRush, shared his thoughts on X, saying that money is not his primary motivation. Instead, he wants to focus on the impact he can create through his work.

Pai said his decision comes down to two things. First, he does not need much to be happy. For him, a comfortable life means having good food, a home, access to a gym and sports, books, and time with friends and family.

He acknowledged that his needs could grow in the future, especially if he has a wife and children. "Someday, with a wife and children, I'll want more: a beautiful home, a good car, and a great education for my kids. But even my worst-case outcome, getting a good job in India or America, can provide those things," he wrote on X.

That financial security, he said, allows him to think less about income and more about impact. Pai also believes he can make a bigger difference by building ReferRush in India than he could by taking another highly paid executive role in the US.

"Some of our affiliates have earned enough through ReferRush to travel abroad for the first time. That means something to me. If we can help build the infrastructure and culture for affiliate commerce in India, we can create livelihoods, businesses, and opportunities at an enormous scale," he added.

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

Pai's post ignited a debate online, with some users asking what his philosophy means for employees that join his company. One user said if Pai is focused on impact and not money, then he should be upfront about that when hiring. The user said employees might have their own financial responsibilities, ambitions and goals, and they should know what they are signing up for before joining the company.

Another user commented, "Knowing your floor is enough changes the equation. Most people chase income because they've never actually tested what their floor requires. Once you know the number, the ceiling stops being about safety and starts being about choice."