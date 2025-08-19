"Strict Action Should Be Taken": Soldier's Father On UP Toll Plaza Assault

A disturbing incident unfolded at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where Indian Army soldier Kapil Singh was brutally assaulted by toll staff on August 17.

Kapil Singh, who was returning to his duty in Srinagar after completing his leave, requested the toll staff to let him pass quickly as he had a flight to catch. However, this request led to an argument, and the toll staff allegedly tied him to a pole and beat him with rods.

Kapil Singh's father, Krishan Pal, has demanded strict action against the perpetrators, while his brother, Pradeep, alleged that around 10-12 people were involved in the assault.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Singh's father, Krishan Pal, said, "He had completed his leave and we were on our way to drop him at the Delhi Airport. When we reached the Bhuni Toll Plaza, he requested them to let him pass, as he had to catch his flight...They threw away his army card...They tied him to a pole and started beating him...Strict action should be taken."

Kapil Singh's brother, Pradeep, added that the assault involved 10-12 people who used rods to beat the jawan.

"As we reached the Bhuni toll plaza, there was a fight going on, and my brother requested to be let through as he had to catch a flight. They snatched his ID card, tied his hands to a pole, and beat him up... They beat my brother with rods... 10-12 people beat him up," he told ANI.

Six toll plaza employees have been arrested so far, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, Dharam Singh. The agency's contract is also being terminated, and they will be debarred from future participation in toll plaza bids.

The Indian Army's Central Command strongly condemned the incident, stating that it will pursue the case to its logical conclusion. The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR under sections for attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and robbery.

In a post on X, they said, "Indian Army strongly condemns such an incident against a serving soldier. The highest authorities of Uttar Pradesh Police have been approached to bring the guilty to book. FIR has since been lodged under BNS for attempt to Murder, unlawful assembly and Robbery. Six arrests have been made by the Police so far. A protest has also been registered with NHAI regarding the incident, seeking departmental action against the culprits and measures to prevent any recurrence. Indian Army remains committed to ensuring justice and will pursue the case to its logical conclusion".

The police are investigating the incident, and further arrests are expected based on video evidence. The NHAI has also taken swift action, condemning the behaviour of the toll plaza staff and ensuring safe and seamless travel on national highways.

According to SP Rural Meerut Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the soldier, identified as Kapil, was returning after completing his leave and had a flight to catch.

"A person named Kapil is serving in the Indian Army. Yesterday, he was returning after completing his leave, and he had a flight to catch. There was a line of vehicles at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, and he spoke to the toll workers to pass through quickly," Mishra told ANI.

He added, "During this, an argument broke out, and the toll workers beat him up. Six people have been arrested in the case. One or two more individuals seen in the video will also be arrested soon."

Locals staged a protest, demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The administration agreed to four demands, including the immediate removal of the toll plaza staff involved, adding three more names to the FIR, making a 10-km stretch around the toll plaza toll-free, and publicly displaying a list of toll-free villages at the toll plaza.

SSP Vipin Tanda confirmed the incident, stating, ''Last night, a video was received in which some people were beating up a person. When the police investigated, it was found that the complainant was a jawan who was returning from his duty, and he had an argument with the toll workers over something. The toll workers beat him up. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered. On the basis of the video, 6 people have been arrested."

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also acted swiftly in response to the incident.

"NHAI has taken strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on 17th August 2025. NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs. 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has initiated the process of terminating & debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids. #NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways," post added on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)