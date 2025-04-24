"Sustained Cross-Border Terror": India Writes To Pak On Halting Indus Treaty

India doubled down on the Indus water treaty suspension this evening, formally notifying Pakistan that it comes into effect immediately and explaining why -- sustained terror and other reasons. The letter came shortly after Islamabad -- scrambling to retaliate against New Delhi's diplomatic offensive after the Pahalgam massacre -- threatened to suspend all agreements between the two countries, including the Simla pact of 1972, which validates the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan also announced that it will reduce Indian diplomatic staff at the High Commission.

Sent late this evening, the letter from the Union Ministry of Water Resources to Syed Ali Murtuza, Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources of Pakistan said, "The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

But along with it, it also mentioned that Pakistan has consistently ignored India's efforts to work out certain issues that have cropped up with "fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed".

"These changes include significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy and other changes in the assumptions underlying the sharing of waters under the Treaty," the letter read.

India said in addition, consistent cross-border terrorism has given rise to "uncertainties' that have "directly impeded India's full utilization of its rights under the Treaty".

"Furthermore, apart from other breaches committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India's request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty," the letter read.

On Friday, an important meeting will be held on the Water Treaty at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is expected to be attended by senior ministers, including Jal Shakti minister CR Patil.