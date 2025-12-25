Advertisement
India Tests K-4 Missile, With 3,500-km Range, From Nuclear-Powered Submarine

Screengrab from archival DRDO video

In a big flex of its nuclear capabilities, India has tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from a nuclear-capable submarine. The K-4 missile was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. It was conducted off the coast of Vishakhapatnam.

The test of the missile, designed to hit targets 3,500 km away, provides a massive boost to the sea-based nuclear attack capability of the forces.

