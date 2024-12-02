Navy Chief Confirms India Tested 3,500-km Range Nuclear-Capable Missile

Representational Image

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi today confirmed that India has tested the 3,500-km range nuclear-capable missile from a ballistic missile submarine believed to be the recently commissioned INS Arighaat. Speaking to the media ahead of Navy Day, he, however, said that more data was awaited on the trajectory of the missile.

The K-4 missile was reportedly tested from submarine INS Arighaat - which was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 - off the coast of Visakhapatnam on November 27.

According to reports, it was the first test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine.

With the K-4 missile test, India also became part of a small group of countries that can fire a nuclear missile from land, air and undersea.

India has significantly enhanced its overall military capabilities and test-fired a range of missiles with varying ranges in the past few years.

Admiral Tripathi also said the government's approval for two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) indicated its "faith" in the country's indigenous capabilities to build such boats.

Admiral Tripathi also said that 62 ships and a submarine are currently under construction within the country as part of efforts to boost its naval power.

A large number of platforms are waiting for induction in the next one year and at least one ship will be inducted into the Navy, he said.

"We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into the force," the Navy Chief said.

He also said the procurement of Rafale-M (naval variant) and the Scorpene submarines is likely to be finalised next month. Last year, the defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Admiral Tripathi also said they have kept a "close watch" on the activities of extra-regional forces operating in the Indian Ocean region, including the Chinese Navy.

"Whether it is their warships or their research vessels, we know who is doing what, where and how," he said.

He also said they were aware of the "surprising growth" of the Pakistan Navy, which aims to become a 50-ship Navy.

"They have chosen weapons over the welfare of their people," he said.