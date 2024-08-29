India Gets Its Second Nuclear Submarine, INS Arighaat

India commissioned its second nuclear submarine INS Arighaat today in Visakhapatnam

India commissioned its second nuclear submarine INS Arighaat today in Visakhapatnam. The Arihant-class submarine will strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the nuclear missile's commissioning ceremony, described the naval milestone as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's unwavering resolve to achieve aatmanirbharta (self-sufficiency) in defence.

The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, use of special material, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship, the Defence Ministry said.

The country's nuclear submarine has the distinction of having indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel, it said.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on the new submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor, Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India's capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests, the Defence Ministry said.

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He called this level of self-reliance the foundation of "self power". The country's industry including micro, small and medium enterprises received a huge boost and created jobs through this project.

"Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario," the Defence Minister said.

"Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil," Mr Singh said, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political will which put India at par with a nuclear weapon state.