Advertisement

Indian Navy Recruitment 2026: SSC Officer Applications Open For January 2027 Course

The Indian Navy's 2026 SSC Officer recruitment registrations are currently open. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Navy Recruitment 2026: SSC Officer Applications Open For January 2027 Course
Indian Navy Recruitment: 42 posts in Engineering Branch (General Service)

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment: The Indian Navy has started the registration process for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers. The course will commence in January 2027 at the  Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. A total of 260 posts across Executive, Technical, and Education branches are available. Candidates are not required to pay any fees and the last date to register is February 24, 2026.

Indian Navy 2026 Recruitment: Vacancy details by branch

Executive Branch

  • 76 posts (including 6 posts of Hydro) for SSC General Service (GS/X)
  • 18 vacancies for Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
  • 20 posts for Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO)
  • 25 vacancies for SSC Pilot
  • 10 posts for SSC Logistics

Technical Branch

  • 42 posts in Engineering Branch (General Service)
  • 38 posts in Electrical Branch (General Service)
  • 8 vacancies each for Submarine Technical (Engineering) and Submarine Technical (Electrical)

Education Branch

  • 15 posts are available under this recruitment cycle

Age limit

Candidates must have been born between July 2, 2002, and July 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy SSC 2027 Recruitment: Educational qualification

The academic requirements vary depending on the branch and role. Most positions in the Executive branch require candidates to hold a BE or B.Tech degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. For roles such as ATC, NAOO and SSC Pilot, applicants must also have scored at least 60 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12, with English as a compulsory subject.

For SSC Logistics, candidates can apply if they possess qualifications such as BE, B.Tech, MBA, MCA, M.Sc (IT), B.Sc, B.Com or B.Sc (IT), along with a postgraduate diploma in Finance, provided they have secured first-class marks.

Applicants for the Technical branch must have a BE or B.Tech degree in relevant engineering disciplines, with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks. For the Education branch, eligible candidates should hold a postgraduate degree (M.Sc) or a B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech in the prescribed subjects.

How To Apply For The Post

  • Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and complete the registration process.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for SSC Officer January 2027 Course.
  • Fill in the required details and submit the application form.
  • Once submitted, the applicant will be successfully registered for the 2027 SSC intake.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Indian Navy Recruitment, Indian Navy SSC Recruitment, Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com