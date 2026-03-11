Indian Navy Invites Applications For Agniveer Recruitment 2027

The Indian Navy is inviting applications for Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR, and SSS (Medical) Sailor posts for 2027. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window will be open from March 14 to April 6, 2026, and the correction window will be open for two days on April 10 and 11.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for May 2026, and the result is expected to be declared in June 2026.

Educational Qualifications:

For Agniveer MR, Class 10 with 50 per cent is required. For Agniveer SSR, Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics or a three-year diploma with 50 per cent is required.

For Agniveer SSR (Medical), Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with a minimum of 50 per cent is required.

For age, candidates are advised to visit the official notification as the age criteria are different for each post.

The selection will be done through a written examination and a physical test, which includes running, squats, push-ups, and sit-ups. The posts are open for both male and female candidates, and the examination fee is Rs 550. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.