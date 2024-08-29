INS Arighaat: All About India's 2nd Nuclear Ballistic Submarine

The Arihant class submarines are named after a Sanskrit word meaning the "Destroyer of the Enemy".

INS Arighaat, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, was commissioned on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, head of Indian strategic command Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and leading DRDO officials were present for the commissioning.

Things to know about INS Arighaat

The Arihant class submarines are named after a Sanskrit word meaning the “Destroyer of the Enemy”. The name befits the strategic significance of a nuclear-powered submarine. The name "Arihant" was chosen from a wide range of choices and received approval on all fronts due to its suitability and subtlety in expressing the commitment.



Made by the Shipbuilding Centre (SBC), Visakhapatnam, INS Arighaat, an upgraded version of INS Arihant, can travel at a maximum speed of up to 24 knots (44 km/h) when submerged and 12–15 knots (22–28 km/h) on a surface level. It shares the same hump as the INS Arihant and has four launch tubes. It can carry twelve K-15 SLBMs with a range of about 750 kilometres, or up to four nuclear-armed K-4 SLBMs with a range of over 3,500 kilometres.



INS Arighaat has an advantage over conventional submarines, like its predecessor INS Arihant. It is propelled by 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors and can remain submerged for extended periods.



The Indian government has been planning to construct nuclear and conventional boats to acquire and develop its long-term submarine acquisition and capabilities plan. In addition to the six nuclear attack submarines that will be constructed in three blocks, India is working on five Arihant class boats. Six new Kalvari class boats have already been delivered to the Indian Navy and 15 more are scheduled to be delivered as part of Projects 75 AS, 76, and 75 India.