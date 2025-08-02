US Nuclear Submarine Programme: Facts, Impact And All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump announced on August 1 that he had instructed two nuclear submarines to be repositioned to what he termed “the appropriate regions,” in response to recent comments from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The statement, made through social media, has sparked concerns over the escalating rhetoric between the two nuclear powers.

Trump's directive follows Medvedev's reminder that Russia retains Cold War-era nuclear strike capabilities, a statement made after Trump warned him to "watch his words".

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev ... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said in his post.

What is the move all about

Trump's move is seen largely as a symbolic flex of military muscle rather than a shift in defence posture. Security experts, cited by Reuters, said that the US already maintains a continuous underwater presence with its fleet of nuclear submarines.

The Ohio-class submarines, which form the backbone of the US sea-based nuclear deterrent, are capable of launching Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, each with multiple thermonuclear warheads that can reach targets over 4,600 miles away. Of the 14 Ohio-class subs in the fleet, between eight and 10 are usually deployed at any given time, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Despite Trump's tone, current US officials reportedly do not view Medvedev's remarks as a credible threat. According to Reuters, his comments have not prompted any tangible shifts in military readiness. But experts warn that such rhetoric carries weight, especially in the context of strained relations between Washington and Moscow.

Russian officials, while not escalating the situation further, have responded with assertions of their own. Viktor Vodolatsky, a senior member of the Russian State Duma, dismissed Trump's announcement, claiming that Russian submarines already have control over the regions where the American subs were said to be headed.

America's Nuclear Submarine Fleet

The US maintains a powerful and persistent underwater presence through its nuclear-powered submarine fleet, which plays a major role in national defence and global deterrence. The broader US submarine force comprises four nuclear-powered classes: Ohio, Virginia, Seawolf, and Los Angeles.

According to Reuters, security experts note that this underwater force is constantly active, with the Ohio-class submarines forming the core of America's sea-based nuclear capability.

Each of the 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) is capable of launching Trident II D5 missiles, equipped with multiple thermonuclear warheads that can strike targets over 4,600 miles away. Usually, between eight and 10 of these subs are deployed at any given time, as per the Nuclear Threat Initiative, reported Reuters.

The Virginia, Seawolf and Los Angeles-class vessels, all designated as attack submarines (SSNs), are built for offensive operations. They can track enemy submarines, support aircraft carriers and land forces, and conduct surveillance missions.

Tensions between the US and Russia remain high, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine and what Trump perceives as President Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to negotiate an end to the conflict.