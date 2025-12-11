India Sets Own Air Quality Standards, Global Rankings Not Official: Centre

The Centre on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that no official global country-wise air pollution ranking exists and that widely quoted international indices, such as IQAir World Air Quality Report, WHO Global Air Quality Database, Environmental Performance Index (EPI) and Global Burden of Disease (GBD) metrics, are not conducted by any official authority.

"The World Health Organisation's air quality guidelines serve only as guidance and are recommended values to help countries achieve good air quality. However, countries prepare their own air quality standards based on geography, environmental factors, background levels, socio-economic status and national circumstances," Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply.

He was responding to a set of questions raised by CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan on India's year-wise position in various global air quality rankings since 2020 and the parameters used by these indices.

The Ministry clarified that it has notified National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 12 pollutants in 2009 to protect public health and the environment, and these standards are tailored to India's specific conditions.

Separately, in response to another question on Delhi's air quality, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted significant improvement in recent years due to focused policy interventions:

- Number of "Good to Moderate" air quality days (AQI less than or equal to 200) in Delhi has risen from 110 in 2016 to 200 in 2025 (till date).

- Average AQI (January-November) has improved from 213 in 2018 to 187 in 2025.

- Not a single day in 2025 has recorded "Severe Plus" (AQI over 450) air quality in the national capital.

- Farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana together have fallen by around 90 per cent in the 2025 paddy harvesting season compared to 2022.

The government also conducts its own annual Swachh Vayu Survekshan, ranking 130 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) based on actual implementation of air-quality improvement measures, with top performers felicitated every year on National Swachh Vayu Diwas (7 September).

While the World Health Organisation sharply tightened its air quality guidelines in 2021 (24-hour PM2.5 limit: 15 micrograms per cubic meter; annual: 5 micrograms per cubic meter), India continues to follow its 2009 NAAQS (24-hour PM2.5: 60 micrograms per cubic meter; annual: 40 micrograms per cubic meter), which the government maintains are appropriate for national conditions.