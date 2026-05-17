India, Netherlands Sign Pact To Fast Track Freshwater Reservoir In Gujarat

Significant progress has been made towards Gujarat's ambitious Kalpasar Project following a diplomatic visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands. During his visit, PM Modi, alongside Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, inspected the Netherlands' renowned Afsluitdijk water management structure. Impressed by the engineering, PM Modi noted that the technology used in the 32-kilometre barrier dam holds vital lessons for Gujarat, given the striking similarities between the Dutch structure and the proposed Kalpasar Project.

To formalise this technical exchange, a Letter of Intent was signed between India's Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The agreement establishes direct technical cooperation for the Kalpasar Project, aiming to accelerate its implementation by leveraging Dutch engineering capabilities. This partnership builds upon the India-Dutch Strategic Partnership on Water established in March 2022, allowing India to access over 90 years of Dutch expertise in marine dam construction and flood control.

The Kalpasar Project, originally conceptualised during PM Modi's tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, envisions constructing a massive dam across the Gulf of Khambhat. The structure will impound the waters of seven rivers that currently empty into the sea, creating a vast freshwater reservoir. The project is designed to provide long-term water security, mitigating risks associated with relying solely on the Sardar Sarovar Dam and ensuring wider availability of water for drinking and irrigation across drought-prone regions.

Implementing the project has faced prolonged delays due to severe marine engineering challenges. However, recent bilateral developments have provided fresh momentum. In late March, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards in Gandhinagar to discuss the formation of an Indo-Dutch expert group to tackle these complexities. Notably, global maritime engineering institution Royal Haskoning has already contributed to developing the critical closure methodology required for the dam in the project's detailed report.

Once completed, the multi-purpose project is expected to irrigate approximately 10 lakh hectares of land across 42 talukas in nine districts of Saurashtra. Beyond water security, the dam will serve as a transport link, reducing the travel distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra from 240 kilometres to just 60 kilometres. The infrastructure is also slated to generate 1,500 MW of wind energy and 1,000 MW of solar energy, while simultaneously boosting local fisheries and tourism.