India Gifts 200 Vehicles To Nepal For Smooth Conduct Of Elections

India today gifted 200 vehicles to the Nepalese government for logistical support to various Nepali institutions for the smooth conduct of the November 20 general elections.

Nepal, which is going for elections for the federal Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies on November 20, had requested the Indian government for the vehicles, according to an Indian embassy press release.

In a ceremony organised at the Ministry of Finance, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, on behalf of the Indian government, handed over 200 vehicles to Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, as a gift for logistical support to various Nepali institutions for the smooth conduct of elections.

Out of the 200 vehicles, 120 are for the security forces while 80 vehicles are for the Election Commission of Nepal, the press release said.

The vehicles would prove to be useful in further augmenting the logistical arrangements of various institutions of Nepal across the country for conducting the polls.

"I hope that these vehicles will help in arranging election programmes by the Nepal government," the ambassador said while handing over the vehicles' keys to the minister.

He also wished for an effective and successful conduction of the elections in Nepal.

"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Nepal, extend best wishes that the Nepal government will be able to conduct the elections successfully," he said.

The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the government and the people of India for their continued support in the form of development partnerships with Nepal, including the gifting of these vehicles.

The November 20 elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

India had extended vehicular support to Nepal at the request of the Himalayan nation's government during previous elections too.

According to the release, more than 2,400 vehicles have been gifted to various Nepalese institutions for support during elections, including around 2,000 vehicles to the Nepal Police and Armed Police Forces, and around 400 vehicles to the Nepalese Army and the Election Commission.

India and Nepal enjoy multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The extending of these logistical provisions reflects the continued support of the Government of India for contributing to development of people to people links, the Indian Embassy press release said.

