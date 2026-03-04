Nepal Elections 2026: Families That Still Control Constituencies

Nepal is preparing for the 2026 general elections, months after a Gen Z protest forced KP Sharma Oli, the former Prime Minister, to resign.

As the electorate ponders whom to vote for, it's important to look back at some of the families that have dominated the politics of the Himalayan nation.

Koirala family

This is one of Nepal's oldest political dynasties. The Koirala family has produced multiple party leaders and prime ministers over the decades, starting with Krishna Prasad Koirala, BP Koirala, Girija Prasad Koirala, and others.

The country continues to be represented by BP Koirala's son, Dr Shashanka Koirala, who has maintained influence from Navalparasi-1. He retained his seat for the fourth time in 2022. Dr Shekhar Koirala is a candidate for Morang Constituency No 6.

Deuba-Rana Family

Another dominant force within the Nepali Congress is the Deuba-Rana family. Party veteran and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was the Member of Parliament (MP) from Dadeldhura 1 before the parliament was dissolved on September 12, 2025. He has held this constituency for decades.

Deuba's wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and has also served as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources from August 2023 to July 2024. She has been recommended as a candidate from Kailali Constituency No 5 and Bardiya Constituency No 2 under the first-past-the-post election system.

Dahal Family

In the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), the role of party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, widely known as Prachanda, remains central. Dahal, three-time former Prime Minister, is contesting from Rukum East this time. His daughter-in-law, Bina Magar, earlier won from Kanchanpur-1 in the 2017 elections.

Thapa (KC) Family

In the Nepali Congress, the Thapa (KC) family is another force to reckon with. Arjun Narasingha KC is a former minister and a senior leader. He has been a part of Nepal's political scene for decades, last elected to Parliament from Nuwakot.

His son-in-law, Gagan Thapa, is one of the most prominent younger leaders in the party. A former Health Minister, he has served as the General Secretary of the Nepali Congress since 2021. He is the prime ministerial candidate for the Nepali Congress in the 2026 general election.