India Files Strong Protest With Saudi Arabia For Wrong Map On Banknote

The note was issued by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on October 24.

India has conveyed its "serious concern" to Saudi Arabia for a recently issued banknote with "incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries", the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The note was issued by Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on October 24 to mark the occasion of Saudi presidency of the G20," the Ministry of External Affairs said at a briefing.

"We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked the Saudi side for taking urgent corrective steps in this regard," it said.

"I would like to further reiterate that entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India," the ministry spokesperson said.