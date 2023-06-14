India Accomplished "Red Tape To Red Carpet" Journey In 9 Years: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the "nine years of ease of business".

India Accomplished 'Red Tape To Red Carpet' Journey In 9 Years: Amit Shah

"India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last 9 years," Amit Shah said

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said India has accomplished a journey from "red tape to red carpet" in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the "nine years of ease of business".

"India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination," he wrote on Twitter.

The Home Minister said whether it is "Start Up India", "Stand Up India", PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.