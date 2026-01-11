Amit Shah Points To Results In UP, Assam, Manipur, Says Kerala Next

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that the BJP's success in Kerala was not easy, but the party has steadily strengthened due to the efforts of dedicated workers. Accusing the LDF and UDF of corruption, appeasement, and "match-fixing," the minister said these parties can neither develop nor secure Kerala. Only the BJP can ensure Kerala's trust, security, and balanced development, he said while addressing the newly elected representatives of local bodies in Kerala.

He cited the BJP's growing public support, successful examples in other states, and the goal of a developed India by 2047 and expressed hope that Kerala will soon have a BJP Chief Minister.

Amit Shah said in Assam, the party once held only two assembly seats, but today the BJP has come to power there twice and is poised to win a third term. In Manipur, the party once held no seats, yet formed government there twice. The same was true of Tripura. In Uttar Pradesh, when the BJP held only 25 seats out of a total of 400, the party won power there twice through hard work. Now it was Kerala's turn, he added.

Everyone knows that making the lotus bloom in Kerala is no easy task, Shah pointed out. The BJP "did not have power, but it had the dedication and commitment of millions of workers dedicated to its ideology," he said.

"Many attempts were made to break the party's confidence, but BJP workers in Kerala stood firm against all these attempts and achieved great success. This success is not the BJP's only goal, but just a step towards achieving the goal," he said.

"Our ultimate goal in Kerala is to win with the lotus symbol and form a government in the state... The Bharatiya Janata Party's goal is to fully develop Kerala, protect it from traitors, and protect the power of faith that has existed within Kerala for centuries.