In Jharkhand, Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Murdering 5-Year-Old

The 21-year-old man had taken the girl to a wedding nearby on Saturday but he returned home an hour later without the girl, the police said.
The body of the girl was recovered a distance away from her home on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ashutosh Shekhar said.
After committing the crime, the man had hidden the body but the police recovered it on the basis of leads provided by him, the SP said. The victim's father, a daily wager working in a colliery, registered a case after the family members failed to trace the girl on Saturday.