In A First, Elephant Gives Birth To Twin Calves In Panna Tiger Reserve

In a rare biological phenomenon in the wild, a 57-year-old elephant, Anarkali, gave birth to two twin female calves at the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Saturday.

The two calves were born nearly three hours apart under the close supervision of veterinarians and wildlife experts. Both the mother and her newborns are reported to be completely healthy.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta described the birth as "a wonder of nature and a rare occurrence", emphasising that elephant twin births are extremely uncommon even in protected environments.

Although PTR is celebrated worldwide for its tigers, it is also home to a strong population of elephants. With the arrival of Anarkali's twin calves, the number of elephants in the reserve has now increased to 21.

Reserve officials said this is the first time in PTR's history that an elephant has delivered twins. The news has sparked excitement among forest staff, researchers, and wildlife lovers alike.

PTR Field Director Naresh Singh Yadav said that special care arrangements have been put in place. "Anarkali is being given highly nutritious food, including porridge, sugarcane, jaggery, and pure ghee laddus," he said. A dedicated team has been deployed exclusively for the feeding and care of the newborns.

Anarkali is no ordinary elephant. According to PTR records, she was brought to the reserve in 1986 and since then has been an indispensable part of forest protection efforts.

Over the past decades, she has given birth to six calves, but this is her first experience of delivering twin female calves.

Anarkali is renowned for her sharp instincts during patrolling. Forest staff said that if she senses the presence of poachers or illegal loggers, she immediately reacts, sometimes by hurling stones with her trunk to scare them away.

During monsoon months, when forest paths become inaccessible for vehicles, elephants like Anarkali become the backbone of patrolling and rescue operations. They help in tiger tracking, territory monitoring, anti-poaching surveillance, and even difficult rescue missions.

For PTR, her twin birth is not just a joyful event; it is also being viewed as an auspicious sign, reinforcing the strength of the elephant patrol team crucial for tiger conservation.

Panna Tiger Reserve, India's 22nd tiger reserve and the fifth in Madhya Pradesh, spans vast forest stretches across Panna and Chhatarpur districts nestled in the Vindhya mountain range.

Today, PTR is internationally known not only for its tiger reintroduction success but also for its crocodile rehabilitation programme and vulture conservation efforts.