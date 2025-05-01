Weather Office Predicts Above Normal Temperatures In May For Most Of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said most parts of India are likely to see above-normal temperatures in May but occasional thunderstorms may keep the heat from reaching the severe levels of last year.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher than normal by one to four days in most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.

Some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana and north Karnataka are also expected to see above-normal heatwave days.

Normally, different parts of the country, except the southwest Peninsular India, experience one to three days of heatwave in May.

Mr Mohapatra said most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some areas in northwest, central and northeast India.

Rainfall over north India is expected to be above normal,more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 64.1 mm.

He said frequent and intense thunderstorms in May will likely prevent temperatures from rising to the levels seen in May 2024.

The country recorded 72 heatwave days in April, the IMD DG added.

Above-normal heatwave days were reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat (6 to 11 days), and in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (4 to 6 days), compared to the usual two to three days.

In east-central India, Maharashtra, and adjoining parts of northern Peninsular India, one to three days of heat were recorded slightly below the normal two to three days.

