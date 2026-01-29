If Sunetra Pawar Says No, Why Praful Patel Is Ajit Pawar's Likely Successor

In Maharashtra's politics today, all eyes are on the Pawar family and power, specifically who would wield the power to run Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following the death of Ajit Pawar.

The chorus within the NCP is seeking the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, to lead the outfit as the party president and legislative party leader.

If this does not work out due to technical limitations or political considerations, NCP's Praful Patel may be in line to take the steering wheel, sources said.

But why him?

One reason could be Praful Patel's image as a strategist and a troubleshooter. Another factor that adds to his strength is his connection with Delhi.

Having served as the civil aviation minister (2004 to 2011) in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Praful Patel has deep connections with top leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, sources said.

Above all, his good rapport with the BJP leadership ensured that the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remained relevant.

When the NCP split, it was Praful Patel who handled the legal intricacies and the battle with the Election Commission from behind the scenes. He was considered one of Sharad Pawar's closest strategists, so he was aware of Sharad Pawar's moves and was able to counter them.

Praful Patel's influence is not limited to politics alone. His reach in the corporate world is well-known. Whether it's raising resources for the party during elections or engaging in hard bargaining with alliance partners, Praful Patel is considered a master of the game, sources said.

During his long political career, apart from civil aviation, he has also handled important sectors like heavy industries and public enterprises (2011 to 2014).

Praful Patel's political journey is anything but slow. He has been Lok Sabha MP four times and Rajya Sabha MP six times. The sum total of such a career is a highly influential and experienced leader, sources said.

He represented Bhandara-Gondia constituency in the 10th (1991), 11th (1996), 12th (1998), and 15th (2009) Lok Sabha. His tenure in the Rajya Sabha spanned six terms, beginning 2000, and 2006, 2014, 2016, 2022, and most recently, 2024.

Praful Patel has to his credit the modernisation of the Indian aviation sector and the expansion of Air India, for which he received accolades such as 'Aviation Minister of the Year' and 'Reformer of the Year' in 2005.

Alongside these achievements, he has been considered one of Sharad Pawar's most trusted strategists and a 'Chanakya' of opposition unity and coalition politics in the corridors of power in Delhi.

Praful Patel has extensive administrative experience. Within the party, he is a widely respected figure, sources said.

Considering all these factors, if the nomination of Sunetra Pawar as head of the NCP does not happen, then Praful Patel could be projected as a politician with merit and experience deserving to lead.

The buzz in the NCP is that some leaders have suggested appointing Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister. Others, however, say only an experienced person like Praful Patel can guide the party through the complex political equations of Maharashtra.

The last rites of Ajit Pawar were held with full state honours on Thursday at Baramati in Pune.