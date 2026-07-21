Husband Kills Wife, 2 Daughters Before Dying By Suicide In Karnataka

A man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before dying by suicide in Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said.

The incident was reported in New Maruthi Layout in Hunsur town. The family has been identified as Harish (49), his wife Nishchita (36), and their daughters Nexa (13) and Raksha (6).

According to preliminary information, Harish allegedly suffocated his wife and daughters by sealing their mouths with adhesive tape. He then went to a room on the first floor of the house and died by suicide by hanging.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the residence. Written at the top of the note were the words, "I am hanging in the upstairs room," followed by the heading "My Last Wishes," under which the man had listed several requests.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Hunsur Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.