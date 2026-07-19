Karnataka Congress Restructuring To Begin Tomorrow: State Party Chief

Congress' organisational restructuring exercise in Karnataka will begin on Monday as part of the Bharat Jodo initiative, the party's state chief B K Hariprasad said.

Hariprasad also dismissed speculation over his possible induction into the Karnataka Cabinet, while asserting that Cabinet formation is the sole prerogative of the chief minister. He added that he would visit New Delhi only to convey his views to the party leadership.

"AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal will arrive on July 24 to inaugurate the drive. The Congress has launched a nationwide organisational restructuring campaign. Karnataka is the only remaining southern state where it is yet to begin," he told reporters on Sunday.

He said about 170 observers, including 40 from the AICC and around 120 from the KPCC, would spend at least seven days in every district, visit all blocks and submit recommendations on whether existing DCC presidents should continue or be replaced.

The party high command would take the final decision based on their reports, he said, describing it as the first comprehensive organisational exercise since the Congress Working Committee resolution adopted at Belagavi.

On changes in the KPCC office-bearers, Hariprasad said a new committee will be constituted following the resignation of the previous president and that the existing vice-presidents and general secretaries will continue until then.

Rejecting speculation over a ministerial berth for him, he said, "This is a conspiracy that has been going on for the last three years. It will not succeed. It is an attempt to finish me politically. I have served the party for 50 years, not for any position or office, but to bring the party to power." He said the Congress would support the government and that coordination between the party and the government already existed to implement the party's programmes.

Speaking about the electoral roadmap, Hariprasad said the 2028 Karnataka Assembly election was only a "semi-final" for the Congress.

"What matters most is the 2029 Lok Sabha election. Our goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister," he said.

Responding to the padayatra announced by both BJP and JD(S) opposing land acquisition for the Bidadi township project, Hariprasad declined to comment on the JD(S), saying it was facing its own issues, but added that the Congress would respond appropriately to the BJP's campaign.

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