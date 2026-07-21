Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow: New Faces, Women Likely To Get Berths

The Karnataka Congress leadership is in New Delhi to finalise the names for the long-awaited cabinet expansion, with the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled for Wednesday at Lok Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad reached the national capital on Tuesday for consultations with the party's central leadership.

According to sources, the broad contours of the expansion have now emerged.

More than half of the remaining cabinet berths are expected to go to fresh faces. At least two women are likely to be inducted, while the party is also expected to accommodate two or three more leaders from the minority community.

Regional and caste representation are expected to play a key role in the final list. Kalyana Karnataka, the home region of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, is likely to receive three to four ministerial berths.

Among the Vokkaliga leaders under consideration are Sharath Bachegowda, HC Balakrishna, N Cheluvarayaswamy and Priya Krishna.

Women leaders being considered include Khaneez Fatima, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Roopakala Shashidhar, daughter of Union Minister KH Muniyappa.

However, sources said the Congress is also considering appointing Lakshmi Hebbalkar as a KPCC Working President. If that proposal is cleared, she is unlikely to be inducted into the cabinet.

Among minority leaders, Rizwan Arshad, Tanveer Sait and MLC Saleem Ahmed are among the frontrunners.

The Lingayat leaders under consideration include Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Laxman Savadi, Appaji Nadagouda, Ashok Pattan and Basavaraj Rayareddi.

Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna is also expected to be inducted, potentially giving the Kodava community representation in the Karnataka cabinet after nearly two decades.

Another likely entrant is Ajay Singh, son of former Chief Minister Dharam Singh.

Sources also said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao could be shifted to a different portfolio as part of the reshuffle if the Congress high command succeeds in persuading HK Patil to take over as Speaker. (If your source actually means he is not currently in the cabinet, this line needs verification because Dinesh Gundu Rao is already a cabinet minister.)

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande is understood to be keen on returning to the cabinet, but the party leadership is reportedly not inclined to induct him, citing his age.