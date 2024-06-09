Hrithik Roshan Backs Post Against Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

A string of Bollywood personalities, including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Soni Razdan, Arjun Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli, have lent their support to actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Kangana was travelling to Delhi, a day after she won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as a BJP candidate.

Several personalities, including Anupam Kher, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, and Shekhar Suman, condemned the incident.

Journalist Faye D'Souza shared a post on Instagram condemning the slap incident, stating, "Violence can never be the answer."

"Especially not in our country that was born out of Gandhi's ideals of non-violence. It doesn't matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence, and we should not condone it," the post read.

The journalist said that "it is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform."

"Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power."

The post was liked by Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan, among many others.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut shared a long note addressing those supporting the CISF personnel.

"Every rapist, murderer, or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological, or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime, violating all laws of the land," she wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)