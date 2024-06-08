Amid Slap Row, Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Defending Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Goes Viral

File photo

Days after a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport, an old post of the newly-elected BJP MP has gone viral. The social media post is about Hollywood star Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Ms Ranaut had defended Mr Smith, who slapped the comedian after he took a dig at the actor's wife Jada Pinkett. Ms Pinkett, who suffers from a hair loss condition called alopecia, had a shaved head at the time.

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut was at the Chandigarh airport to catch her flight to Delhi where she was to attend a meeting of all the newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



A video shows Ms Ranaut walking to a check-in counter where the incident reportedly occurred.

The now-suspended constable, Kulwinder Kaur, claimed that she slapped the BJP leader for her remarks on the farmers' protest.

The incident sparked a debate on social media, with many claiming they "didn't support violence" despite ideological differences with Ms Ranaut.



Within hours, though, some users started posting screenshots of the 'Queen' actress' reaction to the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy in 2022.



In the old Instagram post, Ms Ranaut extended support to Will Smith and stated she would do the same if somebody used her family's illness to entertain others.



"If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did," Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis.



She further called it a "bada** move" while hoping for him to come on her show 'Lock Upp'.

As per Kangana Ranaut Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can't hit her for calling her mother “100rs m baithne wali” & asking to behead her farmer father ?? Hypocrisy ki seema guyss https://t.co/YmvsKCATfSpic.twitter.com/HWrsGQqS0t — m ???????? (@luco_zain) June 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut responded to those who have extended support to constable Kulwinder Kaur. The National Award-winning actor questioned whether those supporting the incident would also be okay if someone was raped or murdered.



"Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail," she wrote.



She added, "If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself".

Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail.

If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 8, 2024

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the suspended constable under Sections 321 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MS Ranaut defeated Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.