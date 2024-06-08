Kangana Ranaut's 'Okay With Rape?' Question For Those Justifying Slap

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut today slammed all the people praising the Central Industrial Security Force constable who slapped her at Chandigarh airport. In a strong note, Ms Ranaut asked if the people supporting the incident would also be okay if someone was raped or murdered.

"Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please , free yourself," the actor added.

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable when she was travelling to New Delhi to attend a meeting of all the newly elected BJP MPs.

A video that has gone viral showed Ms Ranaut walking to a check-in counter and, when she reaches there, a verbal spat breaks out. It followed Ms Ranaut's refusal to hand over her mobile phone for the mandatory security check. The Mandi MP is then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

The video, though, does not show Ms Ranaut being slapped.

The constable, Kulwinder Kaur, claimed that she was hurt by Ms Ranaut's remarks made during the 2020 farmers' protest.