Case Against Official After He 'Forced' Her Into Having Physical Relations

An FIR has been filed against an administrative officer here after a woman filed a complaint alleging that he forced her into having physical relations with him after proposing marriage, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she interacted with the official on social media, and he invited her to his office several times.

A month and a half ago, when the woman arrived at his office, he allegedly took her to his personal room and proposed marriage to her. When she resisted his physical overtures, he forcibly had physical relations with her, she alleged.

Ten days later, the officer booked a room in the Una Rest House in someone else's name, where he again tried to get intimate with her, she said.

When the woman threatened to complain, the official began blackmailing her with a video he made in the office and gradually reduced his communication with her, the complainant alleged.

On the woman's complaint, a case of sexual intercourse on a false promise to marry and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of BNS has been registered, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Una Surendra Sharma said.

The police are investigating the matter. The complainant has also been medically examined. The details of the medical report are awaited, the police said.

