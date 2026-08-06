How Jharkhand Protests Are Different From Agitation At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

With the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest concluding in Delhi, the national focus has shifted to students holding demonstrations against the paper leak and irregularities in the competitive exams in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

What Are Their Demands?

Led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, a large number of job aspirants have been staging a sit-in protest at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and other recruitment tests.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during a hunger strike on August 4

Photo Credit: ANI

It is alleged that seats for these exams were sold to candidates, including those from outside Jharkhand, for Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. They have said that repeated incidents of examination malpractice are damaging the future of deserving candidates and reducing public confidence in the recruitment system.

The protesters said they have been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

Students protest over the alleged paper leak of the JPSC civil services examination in Ranchi on July 29

Photo Credit: ANI

The JPSC has postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, originally scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances."

How It Is Different From Jantar Mantar Protests

The student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was sparked by the irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Since the NEET is taken after Class 12 exams, the majority of participants were Gen Z students.

Protesters celebrate at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25

Photo Credit: ANI

On the other hand, the ongoing protest in Ranchi mostly involves senior students aged over 25.

What Jharkhand Government Has Said

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.

In a post on X, he said the concerns raised by the students were being treated with utmost seriousness by his government.

He asserted that probe agencies were working round the clock and those responsible for the alleged irregularities were being sent to jail.

"Our objective is not just to investigate but to provide a permanent solution to students' concerns," the chief minister said, adding that the doors of the state government remained open for them to present their demands and suggestions.

He assured that every point would be examined carefully and a concrete solution would be announced soon.

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar also visited the protest site and invited a five-member delegation of students for discussions at the chief minister's residence.