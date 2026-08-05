'Will March To Ranchi': Abhijeet Dipke Says CJP Will Back Jharkhand Protests

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that members from his group will march to Jharkhand to support protesting job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in in Ranchi since July 29 against exam irregularities.

"We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation," he said.

Talking to reporters in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra ahead of a CJP core team meeting, Dipke said he supported protesting students in Jharkhand. He also assured that the GenZ movement will operate as a "pressure group" to demand institutional accountability.

"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues, it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke said.

Hundreds of students have been staging a sit-in at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding that the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations be probed by an independent panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Describing the state of politics in India as "very bad", Dipke quipped that people vote for one side only to find that a new government has been formed. On whether CJP would join politics, the founder said that the media seemed more excited about it than the outfit itself.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," he asserted.

Talking further on the Jharkhand protests, Dipke said CJP members were already present in those areas and "if needed, we will be visiting there".

"We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2:00 PM following the two-day core members' meeting. We will share all the details and decisions taken during the meeting at the press conference," he told reporters.

The Cockroach Janta Party concluded its GenZ-led protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 25. Thousands of student activists, joined by actibvist Sonam Wangchuk during his 26-day hunger strike, mobilised to express public anger over the alleged widespread competitive examination paper leaks.