"Sonam Wangchuk Motivated Me": Man Behind Jharkhand's Jantar Mantar Moment

Ranchi in Jharkhand is having its own Jantar Mantar moment: a student protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Like in Delhi, this student protest in Ranchi taking place at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been sitting on an indefinite hunger, has received little attention.

The situation appears to be changing now.

The students' agitation in Ranchi entered its 12th day on Wednesday. The protesters have alleged that repeated incidents of examination malpractice are damaging the future of deserving candidates and reducing public confidence in the recruitment system.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto spoke to activist Sonam Wangchuk over a video call and ended his water fast, which began Sunday night, at his appeal.

"I want to thank Sonam Wangchuk, he has motivated me. He requested me to take water. I have accepted his request," Mahto told NDTV, adding he only took water and that his hunger strike is still on.

Mahto also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk, who went on a hunger strike in Delhi during the Cockcroch Janta Party-led student protests, to come to Jharkhand.

Doctors say there's a threat to Mahto's life if he continues with his fast.

"Hemant Soren, either talk to us or resign; we will not speak to any committee. We will talk directly to the Chief Minister of the state. The entire accountability lies with him as he holds the Education Department portfolio," Mahto told NDTV, much like the CJP insisted on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over paper leaks.

Another group of five protesters has joined the hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of people on such a protest has risen to six.

The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

The Cockroach Janta Party has extended support to the movement.

"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, said in a social media post.

The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, "Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands."

Sabita Kumari, who is on hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this type of protest since the government was not fulfilling their demands.

Another protester, Habiba, said, "The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands." "The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

"This is a sensitive government that believes in delivering justice. Whenever we take up an issue, we remain committed to resolving it. Our young people will certainly get justice within the ambit of the Constitution and the law," Soren said.

"I cannot tear open my chest to show how serious we are, but the government is taking this matter very seriously. This government has eyes, ears and sensitivity. Whatever is appropriate and in the interest of students, the state government will decide accordingly," he added.

The Chief Minister said investigations into the allegations were underway and that the government was awaiting reports from the agencies conducting the probes.

Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests.

The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

The opposition BJP and its youth wing BJYM have amplified the protests, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and a central probe into what they term a systemic recruitment scam.