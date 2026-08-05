"Government's Doors Open": Hemant Soren's Outreach To Jharkhand Protesters

Facing an intense protest by students and job aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appears to have relented. In what can be construed as outreach, he promised the protesters that his government will consider their "concerns and demands" seriously.

Days after the students' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over NEET leaks forced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, students and job aspirants launched an agitation against the alleged paper leaks in the Jharkhand PSC examination and other recruitment tests. They have demanded a probe by an independent panel of retired high court judges.

Soren said his government had already taken several measures to stem paper leaks. He stressed that those behind these leaks had been arrested.

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"Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him...The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he told reporters.

The protesters have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29. They have accused the JMM-led government of attempting to "whitewash" the issue by handing the probe to the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

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They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

They later modified their demand, saying either the CBI or an independent body headed by retired high court judges from outside the state should probe the leaks.

The protesters have planned to gherao the assembly on August 10 if their demands are not met.

Government's Outreach

The Jharkhand government has decided to engage the protesters directly by holding formal talks. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for Law and Order reached Jaipal Singh Stadium with the government's official proposal to begin discussions with the protesters.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has backed the protest.

"The current issue is not limited only to paper leaks in various state-level public examinations; it is a matter of selling public jobs by the state government," he said.

He visited the protest site on Wednesday.

CJP's Abhijit Dipke Backs Jharkhand Protest

Meanwhile, Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the satire group Cockroach Janta Party that spearheaded the Jantar Mantar protest, declared support for protesting students in Jharkhand.

"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.