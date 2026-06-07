Congress-JMM Seat Share Plan For Rajya Sabha Polls: Here's How They Can Win

The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. According to sources, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has agreed to concede one seat to the Congress. Before the deal, the ruling JMM had indicated it would contest both seats.

The Congress is now facing the daunting challenge of winning the second Rajya Sabha seat.

Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma, Congress observers appointed for the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections, met with Hemant Soren on Sunday morning. A round of meetings also took place on Saturday.

The sources said Soren complained that Congress announced its candidate without consultation. However, the Congress observers cited alliance principles with Soren, after which the deal was reached.

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Hemant Soren has invited all the MLAs of the INDIA bloc to dinner on Sunday evening.

The Congress has fielded Pranav Jha. JMM has fielded former minister Baijnath Ram.

The support of 28 MLAs is required to win one Rajya Sabha seat. The INDIA bloc has 56. The JMM has 34, the Congress has 16, the RJD has 4, and the CPIML has 2.

56 MLAs are enough to win both the seats.

No party has announced the third candidate so far. The Congress' prospects will be jeopardised if the BJP contests the Rajya Sabha polls.

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BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh, industrialist Parimal Nathwani, and YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy have also purchased nomination papers. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 24 MLAs.

Jairam Mahto, president of the Jharkhand Democratic Revolutionary Front, is also a legislator in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, but is not directly part of any coalition. Parimal Nathwani also met with Hemant Soren on Saturday evening, making the polls interesting.