Hemant Soren Opens Talks With Jharkhand Protesters, They Say 'Do It On Camera'

The Jharkhand students' agitation against alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams, which began 12 days ago, has grown into a massive movement with hundreds joining the sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the capital, Ranchi.

The protests started after the results of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

The growing agitation has finally forced the state government to initiate a dialogue with the protesting students.

On Wednesday, Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kumar Rajat visited the protest site and conveyed the government's willingness to hold discussions with the agitating students. He asked the protesters to nominate a delegation of five to seven representatives, assuring them that the government was ready to discuss every issue and work towards a resolution through dialogue.

Government Forms Panel, Students Want Public Talks

The Hemant Soren government has formed a committee comprising ministers and officials to hold talks with the students. Rajat stated that complaints regarding recruitment examination irregularities were already under investigation and that the agencies concerned were working with urgency.

However, the students rejected the proposal for closed-door negotiations and made it clear that they would agree to talks only if the process was conducted transparently and in public view.

They insisted that any discussion with the government should take place in the presence of the media and cameras.

Student leader Devendra Mahato, who has been on a hunger strike for the last five days, said on Thursday that the agitators will name their representatives for talks. He added that the fast and agitation will continue until the students' demands are met.

Student leader Devendra Mahato who has been on hunger strike for five days

Biggest Arrest In The Case

The protesting students have been demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, while the state government is insisting that the CID is already investigating and that arrests have been made.

The CID on Wednesday arrested Rakshak Singh, an accountant with TDPL, the agency that conducted the state exams. Singh was part of the machinery that conducted the exam and also cleared the JPSC PT exam himself. He was arrested in Lucknow by the CID and brought to Ranchi.

The CID has arrested five additional individuals in connection with the case. With these arrests, the total number of people apprehended in the case has now gone up to 20.

The investigation is being spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with uncovering the full extent of the recruitment irregularities. Authorities are continuing to examine digital records, application logs, and related documentation as the inquiry progresses.

CJP Supports Agitation

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday declared support for the protesting students in Jharkhand, stating that the youth movement will operate as a "pressure group" to demand institutional accountability.

Talking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said CJP members will travel to Jharkhand to back job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in in Ranchi since July 29.

"People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues; it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability to these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," Dipke said.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Silence

The BJP on Thursday questioned the silence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the Jharkhand students' agitation.

"Rahul Gandhi's silence on the Jharkhand students' agitation is criminal. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are silent because it is their government in the state. They don't care about the sons and daughters of Jharkhand who are protesting. Why have Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren not spoken to the students?" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said.

Congress leader and Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said the government had opened the door for dialogue and would consider the students' demands.

"The Chief Minister has constituted the committee... We have opened the door for dialogue. Talks will take place. We will listen to the students' demands, and if they are reasonable, we will certainly accept them. They are our students, our children," Ansari said.