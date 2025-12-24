"Closely Monitoring Situation": Himanta Sarma On Assam's Karbi Anglong Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that he is "closely monitoring" the situation in West Karbi Anglong after two people lost their lives during the violent protests in the region.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani to ensure safety and peace.

"I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two people lost their lives during today's unrest. Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support," CM Sarma wrote on X.

I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today's unrest.



Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2025

Heavy security was deployed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday after a violent protest erupted a day earlier.

Earlier, a prohibitory order was issued by the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, imposing 163 of the BNSS from December 22 until further notice to prevent "anti-social elements" from causing ethnic or communal disturbances and to protect public life and property.

A gathering of 5 or more people is strictly prohibited, and there is a Total restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The order also prohibits rallies, picketing, "Mashal" (torch) processions, or dharnas in public places. Carrying firearms or setting off firecrackers is not permitted. No inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters, or wall writing. No use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission.

Police, military, and officials on duty are exempt from movement restrictions. People with medical emergencies may move.

Schools, colleges, universities (for exams), and government/private offices will continue to function as usual.

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire.

The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel, and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)