Himanta Sarma Backs PM's Attack On Congress At NDTV World Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress at the NDTV World Summit 2026, saying the party continues to project Rahul Gandhi despite repeated electoral setbacks.

Modi, speaking at the summit in New Delhi on October 22, drew a contrast between the world's search for a "new order" and what he described as some people's desire for "disorder" in India. He also took a swipe at the Congress over its repeated attempts to relaunch Gandhi.

Reacting to the remarks, Sarma said the Congress appeared to be relying on the same leader despite failing to achieve the political results it wanted.

"Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is absolutely right. Congress seems to have only one product to present before the country - Rahul Gandhi. Despite repeated failures, the party continues to relaunch him, hoping for a different outcome. However, the product remains the same, and the relaunch attempts continue to fall short," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also referred to Gandhi's foreign visits, alleging that the Congress leader takes a break abroad after political setbacks before returning to the political spotlight.

Also read: To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter

Sarma said he had made a similar comparison in an earlier interview, questioning the Congress leadership's continued efforts to present Gandhi to voters as a fresh political choice.

"You keep launching your product again and again. It fails every time, yet you never get tired of relaunching the same product in the market. The one launching it never gets tired, but the customers get tired of watching it repeatedly," Sarma said, recalling his earlier remarks.

He also repeated his allegation that Gandhi takes time away abroad before returning to face another round of political campaigning and promotion by the Congress.

Also read: "Some Dreaming Of Disorder": PM's "Failed Product Of Congress" Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

The exchange follows Modi's address at the NDTV World Summit, held under the theme "A World Between Orders".

The Prime Minister used the platform to criticise the Congress and question its approach to national politics, linking the domestic political debate to wider questions about India's position in a changing global order.