The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday issued guidelines to ensure the availability of Incident Management Services (IMS), which include ambulances, patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes, before motorists start using a highway stretch.

Under the new guidelines, ambulances, patrol vehicles and tow-away cranes will be stationed before a national highway stretch is opened to traffic.

The emergency response teams will be linked to NHAI's 1033 National Highway Helpline and will work in coordination with local police, fire services and hospitals.

The move is aimed at strengthening road safety and ensuring timely assistance to highway users.

Where Will Ambulances Be Stationed?

On operational national highways, ambulances will be stationed at toll plazas or other suitable locations, depending on accident data and the requirements of a particular stretch.

On highways managed by NHAI, ambulances will be deployed through a centralised agency, while patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes will be arranged through separate tenders or as part of highway maintenance works.

What About Highways Not Managed By NHAI?

The guidelines also cover highway stretches where NHAI collects toll but another authority is responsible for their management.

On such stretches, NHAI will arrange ambulances through its centralised agency in coordination with the authorities concerned. The responsibility of providing patrolling vehicles and tow-away cranes will rest with the respective highway authority.

Officials say the aim is to ensure that emergency response services are in place from the day a national highway stretch opens to motorists.